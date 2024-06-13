Off the news: South swell is up; keep your guard up, too

South shore surf quieted on Wednesday, after 2024’s highest surf so far earlier in the week led to more than 100 rescues and at least one hospital visit — for a 17-year-old bodyboarder who was pushed into the reef on Monday, suffering lacerations. But another south swell is expected to reach Oahu tonight, with a peak late Friday through Saturday, the National Weather Service predicted.

“It’s summer time and we are making a lot of rescues,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety in a social media post. “Be safe. Know your limits. Check-in with a lifeguard and call 911 as soon as you notice someone is in trouble in the ocean.”