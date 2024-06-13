Off the news: South swell is up; keep your guard up, too

Thursday, June 13, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
9:35 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
South shore surf quieted on Wednesday, after 2024’s highest surf so far earlier in the week led to more than 100 rescues and at least one hospital visit — for a 17-year-old bodyboarder who was pushed into the reef on Monday, suffering lacerations. But another south swell is expected to reach Oahu tonight, with a peak late Friday through Saturday, the National Weather Service predicted.
“It’s summer time and we are making a lot of rescues,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety in a social media post. “Be safe. Know your limits. Check-in with a lifeguard and call 911 as soon as you notice someone is in trouble in the ocean.”