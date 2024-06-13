City expands homeless services at new facility
The staff at the new Leahi Behavioral and Medical Respite facility can provide clients with assistance, including obtaining necessary documentation such as birth certificates and identification cards, so that they can enter transitional housing after being released. Pictured is one of the patient rooms.
The City and County of Honolulu’s new Leahi Behavioral and Medical Respite facility provides comprehensive medical and psychiatric care for vulnerable homeless people. Patients and staff were gathered Wednesday in the communal area of the facility.