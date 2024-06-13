Kokua Line: When will work end on Kalapawai Roundabout?

Question: Do you know which city and county department is in charge of the roadwork at the Kailua Road roundabout?

Answer: Yes, the project at the intersection of South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road fronting Kalapawai Market is overseen by Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, which posted an update May 31 explaining construction delays and saying that some work that disrupts traffic is taking a summer break. Here’s the update, from kalapawaiproject.com:

“DTS aims to complete the Kalapawai Roundabout project by February of 2025 pending no other unanticipated findings which could cause further delays. While we recently completed Phase 4 in mid-May, we did experience project delays due to inadvertent discoveries of iwi kupuna in the project area, which required respectful consultation with lineal area descendants.

“We understand that nearby community businesses experience increased customer demand through the summertime. Instead of commencing with Phase 5 of the project at this time, which would have the most impact to businesses, we will find alternate work activities from later planned phases to continue to move the project towards completion. Phase 5 will commence after the summer.”

Elsewhere on the website, it says Phase 5 will start in August.

Iwi kupuna, or ancestral bones, are Hawaiian remains. Sometimes unearthed in transportation, construction or other development projects that involve excavation, the handling of these ancient human remains must follow strict protocols.

The Kalapawai Roundabout project involves reconstructing an interim roundabout that was built in 2018 and adding raised crosswalks, a shared-use path and other traffic improvements. Work began in November 2022, according to the website, which has an online feedback form for the community to submit questions and concerns.

Traffic alert

Resurfacing projects on the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Moanalua Freeway have resumed regular schedules after taking a break for graduation season. Here are reminders from the state Department of Transportation:

>> H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving Project: The Moanalua Freeway in both directions will be resurfaced from the H-3 Freeway to Fort Shafter. Two right lanes will be closed in the westbound direction on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

>> H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Pavement Reconstruction Project, from Halawa Interchange to Pearl Harbor Interchange: Roadwork requires two to three lane closures on weekends from 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, continuously through 4 a.m. on Mondays.

>> H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project Phase 2E, from Lunalilo Street to Vineyard Boulevard: Roadwork requires a full closure of the H-1 Freeway on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m., through 4:30 a.m.

>> H-1 Freeway Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements Project: Roadwork will start on the Pearl City Viaduct with three to four lane closures in the westbound direction on Tuesday nights through Friday mornings from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., from 7 p.m. Friday nights through 8 a.m. Saturdays, and from 7 p.m. Saturday nights through 9 a.m. Sundays.

Mahalo

Last Saturday, my senior mom and I (also a senior), went to Kunio restaurant for the first time. We sat at the sushi bar as there were no tables free. How fortunate we were to sit next to the nicest couple who were regulars and walked us through the busy time. After a delicious dinner and great conversation with the lovely couple, we were waiting for our check and found out that Fran and Donny had paid our bill! We were so grateful! It makes you know that there are nice people out there who are just nice! We will definitely pay it forward. Mahalo to Fran and Donny for a wonderful evening! — J.H.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.