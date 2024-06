Scoreboard – June 13, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

FRIDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

FOOTBALL

OIA SCHEDULE

Times/dates subject to change

>> OPEN DIVISION

Date Opponent Time

Campbell Sabers

Sept. 14 Farrington 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Kapolei 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Mililani 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Farrington Governors

Sept. 14 @Campbell 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

Kahuku Red Raiders

Sept. 21 Farrington 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Mililani 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Campbell 6:30 p.m.

Kapolei Hurricanes

Sept. 21 @Campbell 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Farrington 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Kahuku 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

Mililani Trojans

Sept. 21 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Campbell 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Farrington 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu Marauders

Sept. 21 @Mililani 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Campbell 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Farrington 6:30 p.m.

>> DIVISION I

Date Opponent Time

Aiea Na Alii

Sept. 6 Nanakuli* 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Waianae* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Radford 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Pearl City* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 @Kailua 3:30 p.m.

*—@ Radford

Kailua Surfriders

Sept. 7 @Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Radford 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Waianae 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Pearl City 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Aiea 3:30 p.m.

Leilehua Mules

Sept. 7 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Aiea 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 @Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Radford 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 @Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua Na Menehune

Aug. 10 Radford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Kailua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Aiea 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 @Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli Golden Hawks

Sept. 6 Aiea* 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Radford 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

*—@ Radford

Pearl City Chargers

Sept. 6 @Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Radford 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

*—@ Radford

Radford Rams

Aug. 10 @Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Kailua 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Aiea 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Waianae Seariders

Sept. 6 @Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 @Kailua 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 @Radford 7:30 p.m.

*—@ Radford

>> DIVISION II

Castle Knights

Sept. 6 @Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Waialua 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Kaimuki* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 McKinley*** 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 Kalaheo 7:30 p.m.

*—@ Farrington

**—@ Kaiser

***—@ Roosevelt



Kaimuki Bulldogs

Sept. 7 Waialua* 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Castle* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Kaiser* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Kalani*** 6:30 p.m.

*—@ Farrington

**—@ Roosevelt

***—@ Kaiser

Kaiser Cougars

Sept. 6 Castle 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Kalaheo 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Kalani 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Kaimuki* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Waialua 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 McKinley 5:30 p.m.

*—@ Farrington

Kalaheo Mustangs

Sept. 7 Kalani* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Kaiser 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Roosevelt* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Waialua 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 McKinley TBA

Oct. 19 Kaimuki** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.

*—@ Kailua

**—@ Farrington

Kalani Falcons

Sept. 7 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Castle*** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Waialua*** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Kaimuki*** 6:30 p.m.

*—@ Kailua

**—@ Roosevelt

***—@ Kaiser

McKinley Tigers

Sept. 6 @Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Kalani* 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Waialua 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Kaimuki* 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Kalaheo TBA

Oct. 19 Castle* 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Kaiser* 5:30 p.m.

*—@ Roosevelt

Roosevelt Rough Riders

Sept. 6 McKinley 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Kaimuki 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Castle 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Kalani 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 @Waialua 7 p.m.

*—@ Kailua

Waialua Bulldogs

Sept. 7 Kaimuki* 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Castle 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 McKinley 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 Kalaheo 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 Roosevelt 7 p.m.

*—@ Farrington

**—@ Kaiser

BULLETIN BOARD

RUNNING

The 22nd Freedom Run to Raise Awareness of Epilepsy runs will be held July 4, starting at Kailua High School. The race distances are 5K, 10K and 1-mile

(untimed). Races start at 6:45 a.m. For more information, contact Naomi Manuel

at naomi@epilepsyhawaii.org or

808-528-2058.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 22, Sportsmen 10

Golden Eagles 11 Action 10

Makules 10, Sons of Hawaii 9

Ho‘o Ikaika 33, P.H. Shipyard 10

Hawaiians 18, Firehouse 6

Aikane 22, Islanders 7

Kool Katz 24, Yankees 18

Zen 18, Go Deep 5

Bad Company 16, Fat Katz 6

Na Kahuna 12, Kupuna Kane 8

Lokahi 18, Na Pueo 5