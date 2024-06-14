Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 14, 2024 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Better ways for HECO to use surplus solar power

Today

COURTESY PHOTO Solar panels cover the rooftops of apartments at Kapolei Lofts in 2018.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Solar panels cover the rooftops of apartments at Kapolei Lofts in 2018.