Letter: Project brings unwanted congestion to Manoa

Last week I watched a program on TV devoted to local people moving to the mainland due to being priced out of paradise.

The Avalon Group that purchased St. Francis School is developing the property into 102 homes at market price. Three years from now those houses will probably be at least $2 million each. The majority of the people who attended a fact-finding meeting were opposed to the project due to the ripple effect it will have on a narrow road, as well as Noelani, Mid-Pacific, University of Hawaii, UH Lab and Punahou schools’ traffic.

Mary Cooke, the founder of the community organization Malama Manoa, was a champion of protecting, preserving and enhancing the historical qualities of majestic Manoa, not congested Manoa. A better use of the property would have been to move the UH Lab School there.

Ed Chung

Manoa

