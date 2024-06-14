Letter: Teachers are only part of the education equation

The government is required to provide access to education for every child, but that’s just the start of an education, especially a good education.

Grades are how teachers tell parents how their children are doing in school, but it’s up to the parents to be sure kids are attending school and doing their homework. You can hardly blame the teachers if your children don’t attend school every day, don’t do their homework, or if you have no meaningful response to bad grades. Kids don’t understand the importance of a good education, so if they’re allowed to skip the work that goes into being educated, they won’t be educated. End of story. It seems that everyone is leaving parents out of the equation.

Shari Sprague

Manoa

