Off the news: City mulls plans for 400 acres in Kalaeloa

With the City and County of Honolulu now owner of some 400 acres at Kalaeloa, it’s exciting to hear the general sketches for future recreational use. Parks and new outdoor uses, perhaps even a racetrack.

The six parcels of West Oahu land were once part of the long-closed Naval Air Station Barbers Point. Included are parts of shoreline, a campground and some cultural sites. For reference sizewise, Kapiolani Regional Park is about 300 acres.

It took a quarter-century for the Kalaeloa lands to get to this point of city ownership. Now, the city must be steadfast in carrying out the recreational vision, so that it’s not another 25 years before the public can actually use these lands for activities.