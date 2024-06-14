Off the news: Hawaii set to wrap successful FestPAC

The Hawaii-hosted Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (FestPAC) draws to a close at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the pageantry of a panina — closing ceremony — at the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s Stan Sheriff Center, to include music, pule (prayer) and a roll call of nations.

But there’s still time to catch much more: heritage arts demonstrations, events and exhibits that continue today and Saturday with the 2,200-plus delegates from Pacific nations and territories, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s Festival Village, Bishop Museum and other venues. Get details at festpachawaii.org.