Downtown power outage disrupts traffic and businesses
Above, a Hawaiian Electric crew was busy trying to fix the cause of the outage on Fort Street Mall near King Street. The electrical service was restored around 8 p.m. Thursday after about nine hours of disruption.
Above, the Paris Baguette Bakery Cafe on Bishop Street stayed open during Thursday’s power outage downtown. Nathaniel Morales, left, presented a cake to Sarah Reed for her daughter’s birthday.
At top, a Honolulu police officer directed traffic Thursday at King and Alakea streets while traffic lights were not functioning during a power outage downtown.