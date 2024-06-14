Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 14, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Downtown power outage disrupts traffic and businesses

Kacie Yamamoto

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 11:10 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, a Hawaiian Electric crew was busy trying to fix the cause of the outage on Fort Street Mall near King Street. The electrical service was restored around 8 p.m. Thursday after about nine hours of disruption.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

Above, a Hawaiian Electric crew was busy trying to fix the cause of the outage on Fort Street Mall near King Street. The electrical service was restored around 8 p.m. Thursday after about nine hours of disruption.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, the Paris Baguette Bakery Cafe on Bishop Street stayed open during Thursday’s power outage downtown. Nathaniel Morales, left, presented a cake to Sarah Reed for her daughter’s birthday.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

Above, the Paris Baguette Bakery Cafe on Bishop Street stayed open during Thursday’s power outage downtown. Nathaniel Morales, left, presented a cake to Sarah Reed for her daughter’s birthday.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. At top, a Honolulu police officer directed traffic Thursday at King and Alakea streets while traffic lights were not functioning during a power outage downtown.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

At top, a Honolulu police officer directed traffic Thursday at King and Alakea streets while traffic lights were not functioning during a power outage downtown.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, a Hawaiian Electric crew was busy trying to fix the cause of the outage on Fort Street Mall near King Street. The electrical service was restored around 8 p.m. Thursday after about nine hours of disruption.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, the Paris Baguette Bakery Cafe on Bishop Street stayed open during Thursday’s power outage downtown. Nathaniel Morales, left, presented a cake to Sarah Reed for her daughter’s birthday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. At top, a Honolulu police officer directed traffic Thursday at King and Alakea streets while traffic lights were not functioning during a power outage downtown.