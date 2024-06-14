New solar farm celebrated on Ewa plain
Kahu Kordell Kekoa performed a blessing.
Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president of Ameresco, center, unravels a maile lei with Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy, to her left, at the dedication.
Jason Smith, senior vice president of Ameresco, left, talked Thursday with Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney near some of the thousands of solar panels during a dedication ceremony for Kupono Solar Farm in Ewa Beach.