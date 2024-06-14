Honolulu Star-Advertiser

New solar farm celebrated on Ewa plain

Andrew Gomes

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 11:13 p.m.

Shelee Kimura
STAR-ADVERTISER

Shelee Kimura

Kahu Kordell Kekoa performed a blessing.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kahu Kordell Kekoa performed a blessing.

Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president of Ameresco, center, unravels a maile lei with Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy, to her left, at the dedication.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president of Ameresco, center, unravels a maile lei with Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy, to her left, at the dedication.

Jason Smith, senior vice president of Ameresco, left, talked Thursday with Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney near some of the thousands of solar panels during a dedication ceremony for Kupono Solar Farm in Ewa Beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Jason Smith, senior vice president of Ameresco, left, talked Thursday with Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney near some of the thousands of solar panels during a dedication ceremony for Kupono Solar Farm in Ewa Beach.

