On the Move: Jenny Do

>> Jenny Do of the UBS Financial Advisor Team, Hawaii Ascendant Wealth Consultants (which just changed its name from Miyamasu Shiu Wealth Consulting) has just completed specialized study to gain Certified Private Advisor accreditation from the ANAB- accredited Personnel Certification Body, National Accreditation Board, adding to her team’s many certifications and accolades. To achieve the CPWA certification, an advanced professional education program certification granted by the Investments & Wealth Institute for advisers who serve high-net-worth clients, Do was required to complete a year of study through the Yale School of Management.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.