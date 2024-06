Scoreboard – June 14, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park.

FOOTBALL

2024 UH schedule

Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Delaware State TBD

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA 1:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa TBD

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego State! 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at Washington State TBD

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! TBD

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! TBD

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! TBD

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! TBD

!—Mountain West game

Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

College Bowl Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

At Atlanta

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP Semifinals

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl

At Arlington, Texas

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl

At Miami Gardens, Florida

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

8 a.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP First Round

Saturday, Dec. 21

Games at campus sites at 7 a.m. (TNT);

11 a.m. (TNT); 3 p.m. (KITV/ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 20

Game at campus site at 3 p.m. (KITV/ESPN)

OTHER BOWL GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cricket Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

7 a.m. (KITV)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boca Raton Bowl

At Boca Raton, Fla.

12:30 p.m. ESPN

Frisco Bowl

At Frisco, Texas

4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

LA Bowl

At Inglewood, Calif.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

At New Orleans

2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

7 a.m. (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl

At Conway, S.C.

6 a.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise, Idaho

9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

3 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Detroit Bowl

At Detroit

9 a.m. (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

At Phoenix

12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Birmingham Bowl

At Birmingham, Ala.

7 a.m. or 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

7 a.m. or 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

At Las Vegas

5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl

At Boston

6 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

7 a.m. (KITV)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque, N.M.

9:15 a.m. (ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

10:30 a.m. (KITV)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

11:30 a.m. (CW)

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

12:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

2:30 p.m. (KITV)

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Reliaquest Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

7 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

9 a.m. (KGMB)

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

10 a.m. (KITV)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

11 a.m. (ESPN)

Mayo Bowl Bank

At Charlotte, N.C.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau, Bahamas

6 a.m. (ESPN2)