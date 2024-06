On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

ARCA Menards Iowa 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 8:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Mets 1:10 p.m. PADS NA.230 NA

Regional coverage (in progress) 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Royals at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

North Carolina vs. Virginia 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Tennessee vs. Florida State 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS

Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4

GOLF

U.S. Open 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

BYB Extreme Fighting Jacksonville 2 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOCCER

UEFA Euro: Germany vs. Scotland 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

Canadian: Valour vs. Pacific 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Men’s friendly: Argentina vs. Guatemala 2 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

TENNIS

Hertogenbosch; Stuttgart; Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

Hertogenbosch; Stuttgart 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

SATURDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 qualifying 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123

NASCAR Cup Iowa Corn 350 qualifying 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 8:20 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Giants 10:05 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Padres at Mets 10:10 a.m. PADS NA.230 NA

Yankees at Red Sox 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Royals at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

White Sox at Diamondbacks 4:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Kentucky vs. NC State 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Texas A&M vs. Florida 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sun at Wings 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Liberty at Aces 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

BASKETBALL: BIG3

Week 1 From Oakland 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7

BOXING

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin 1 p.m. PPV NA/701* 966*

FOOTBALL: CFL

Stampeders at Lions 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

Live From the U.S. Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Open 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINALS

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night prelims 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SOCCER

UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Croatia 5:45 a.m. KHON 3 3

NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. NJ/NY Gotham 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Canadian: Atletico Ottawa vs. York United 7 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Albania 8:45 a.m. KHON 3 3

Canadian: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials, Day 1 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8

TENNIS

Hertogenbosch; Stuttgart (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Iowa Corn 350 1 p.m. USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Mets 7:40 a.m. PADS NA.230 NA

Angels at Giants 10:05 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Royals at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Elimination: Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Winner’s bracket: Teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sky at Fever 6 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Storm at Mercury 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE, CHAMPIONSHIP

Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas 11 a.m. KHON 3 3

FOOTBALL: CFL

Roughriders at Tiger-Cats 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

Live From the U.S. Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Open 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Meijer LPGA Classic 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

MOTORCYCLES

Motocross MX2 Italy 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Motocross MXGP Italy 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER

UEFA Euro: Poland vs. Netherlands 3 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

UEFA Euro: Slovenia vs. Denmark 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

UEFA Euro: Serbia vs. England 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

NWSL: Seattle vs. Portland 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Canadian: Vancouver vs. Cavalry 11 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

NWSL: Bay vs. Utah 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials, Day 2 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8

TENNIS

Hertogenbosch; Stuttgart midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP London, Halle; WTA Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: North Carolina vs. Virginia 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM

NBA Finals, Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Royals at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Rangers at Mariners 4:10 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

SATURDAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: Kentucky vs. NC State 8 a.m. 1500-AM

Cal Ripken 10-U State Tournament, semifinal noon 1500-AM

Cal Ripken 10-U State Tournament, final 2 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Rangers at Mariners 1:15 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 1:15 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Royals at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 990-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Angels at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Rangers at Mariners 10:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Royals at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM