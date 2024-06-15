Letter: Can’t city afford better traffic signal timing?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The City Council passed a $4.7 billion budget package, yet every day without fail I and thousands of other citizens sit at red lights with empty intersections. I can increase my health, I can make more money, but I can’t make more time.

When is the Department of Transportation Services going to be held accountable for this daily travesty? Our traffic control is embarrassingly 20th century. Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Council Transportation Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam: What do you say?

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

