U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Caden Hamlin, left, and Lance Cpl. James Grant prepared for a rifle salute at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on May 27.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, first observed on May 30, 1868, to honor Union soldiers who died in the Civil War. The name Memorial Day became more common after World War II and was officially adopted by the federal government in 1967.

Honolulu is home to the headquarters of the Pacific Fleet, which is purposefully located near the Arizona Memorial. Hawaii will never take for granted the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Memorial Day is a time for gratitude and profound respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

Bruce A. Thabit

Waikiki

