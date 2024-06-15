Letter: Tourism is too important for residents to ignore

The national news has been shouting their praise of Hawaii. CNN recently said, “Hawaii is king,” when it comes to the most beautiful beaches in the nation, and Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations rated Honolulu the “safest city in the world.” Both stories were reported in national news, but not much was heard about it locally.

Too bad, so sad. Like it or not, tourism is our largest industry and we local folks need to support it.

Bob Hampton

Hawaii Kai

