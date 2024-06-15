Letter: Use Haiku Stairs funding to refurbish Natatorium

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To destroy is so much easier than to create or even maintain. Here’s an idea: Take the $2.5 million allocated to the destruction of the Haiku Stairs, which solves a headache for a small subset of Oahu, and shift it over to rehabilitating the Waikiki Natatorium.

It is painful to see this amazing and unique landmark deteriorate. Imagine the thousands — locals and tourists alike — who would flock to this incredible pool.

Jill Edelman

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter