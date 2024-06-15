Letter: Use Haiku Stairs funding to refurbish Natatorium

Saturday, June 15, 2024
To destroy is so much easier than to create or even maintain. Here’s an idea: Take the $2.5 million allocated to the destruction of the Haiku Stairs, which solves a headache for a small subset of Oahu, and shift it over to rehabilitating the Waikiki Natatorium.
It is painful to see this amazing and unique landmark deteriorate. Imagine the thousands — locals and tourists alike — who would flock to this incredible pool.
Jill Edelman
Aina Haina
