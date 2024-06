A car drives over the Nanue Stream Bridge on the Hamakua Coast on Wednesday. The bridge is 286 feet over Nanue Stream and is the tallest bridge on the island.

HILO >> Rehabilitation of Hawaii island’s tallest bridge is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The Nanue Stream Bridge, at about the 15-mile marker on Highway 19 — just south of Ninole on the island’s northeast coast— is slated for a three-year repair project to replace large sections of infrastructure that have become dangerously degraded.

According to a draft environmental assessment published June 8, the state Department of Transportation has determined that the bridge — which was built in 1952 and, at 286 feet, is the tallest on the island — is in poor condition. The report lists problems including undermined bridge footings, missing or corroded rivets, and “advanced deterioration” of trestles and girders.

The project will not include any enhancements for the bridge, such as widening the road or adding bike lanes, said DOT spokesperson Shelly Kunishige.

The cost of repairing the bridge has been estimated at $80 million.

In January the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state $74.6 million in grant funding to repair both the Nanue bridge and the nearby Hakalau Stream Bridge.

With the publication of the assessment, which anticipates that the project will have no significant environmental impact, a 30-day public comment period has begun and will end July 7. Comments can be sent to HonoluluPlanning@wsp.com, and the assessment can be read at tinyurl.com/yckxazzm.