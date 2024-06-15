Scoreboard – June 15, 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024
CALENDAR
TODAY
PADDLING Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Nanakuli Beach
BULLETIN BOARD
MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL
Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach, Varsity Girls Flag Football Head Coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 28, 2024. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us