Scoreboard – June 15, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Nanakuli Beach

BULLETIN BOARD

MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL

Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach, Varsity Girls Flag Football Head Coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 28, 2024. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us