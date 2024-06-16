Letter: ACLU bars progress on homeless problem

I’m curious as to where the ACLU stands on my constitutional rights as a tax-paying citizen who partially funds the thousands of city services the government provides, while having to endure the indecencies of homeless camps blocking public sidewalks and other places.

Not to mention threat of bodily harm and constant use of taxpayer resources to chase and clean up the disruption they create.

We live in a society where there must be some order and rule. Aiding and abetting homeless communities under the guise of civil rights is what the ACLU is essentially doing. Taking anything out of context to support a narrative seems to be disingenuous.

I am empathetic to the plight of the homeless, but the ACLU should use its educational savvy to find a solution instead of continually filing lawsuits and throwing up barriers to progress under the guise of civil rights.

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kailua

