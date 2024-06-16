Letter: All fireworks should be illegal, for safety

In reference to the article “Council, retailers wish to ignite fireworks bill” (Star-Advertiser, June 11), I am against Bill 22. I support the ban of all fireworks. The city’s fire department opposes Bill 22, which would allow sale of some currently banned consumer fireworks, such as sparklers and ground-level fountains.

Despite the seizing of tons of illegal fireworks by a state task force, the public continues to find ways to light them up. This, however, doesn’t mean that the law should be weakened to allow consumer fireworks to please the retail businesses.

The police department needs to take aggressive action against perpetrators in the neighborhoods instead of asking citizens to take video for proof of illegal fireworks in action. The police need to step forward to make arrests and issue tickets.

We must make all fireworks illegal to safeguard our communities from fires, injuries, death and danger.

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

