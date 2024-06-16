Letter: Hawaii must act fast to build new stadium

Columnist Stephen Tsai is spot on in using the stadium debacle as an example of the state of the state (“UH would like to see progress on stadium issue,” Star-Advertiser, June 11). Hawaii needs to put on its big-boy pants if it wants a university that is recognized as top tier. Unfortunate or not, football often defines a college (and state), and Aloha Stadium is a rusting beacon of developing-nation status. Power Five conference (and likely, most Division I) teams would have had a new stadium in place before the old one was condemned.

Honolulu County has nearly a million people. We can continue our reputation as a quaint, “island time” tourist destination, or we can join the 21st century.

Kevin Johnson

Kapolei

