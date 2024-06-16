Letter: HECO is breaking its photovoltaic promise

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Astonishingly, HECO Vice President Jim Kelly says that we net energy metering citizens should lose our prepaid investment in photovoltaics. Kelly calls us the “haves” (“HECO plan is equitable, customers can opt out,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 7).

I am a senior citizen retiree on a fixed income who invested in rooftop photovoltaic after both HECO and the state begged us to “go green” and to install solar panels. So, I dutifully responded, paying my future electric bills by investing my savings into rooftop photovoltaic, with the promise of a predictable electric bill during my retirement.

HECO wants to take that away. Now, why should anyone ever invest in solar panels or trust HECO?

Pamela Garrison

Kailua

