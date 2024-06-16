Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Final phase emerging for Ward Village’s master-planned community in Kakaako

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 1:03 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Construction continues in Ward Village, seen here from Ward Avenue, as high-rise luxury condominiums have become part of the changing landscape of Kakaako over the years.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.

COURTESY RENDERING Construction has not yet started on Ward Village’s 11th tower project, Launiu Ward Village. This rendering shows the planned tower in the foreground at the corner of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.
COURTESY RENDERING

STAR-ADVERTISER Development of the master-planned Ward Village community in Kakaako is entering more or less of a final phase 15 years after the plan’s approval in 2009, with planning or permitting work advancing for what appear to be the four final condominium towers on the 60-acre site.
STAR-ADVERTISER

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The state’s Hawaii Community Development Authority is in talks to acquire this parcel at the corner of Ward Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. It is currently occupied by a small office building and a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

