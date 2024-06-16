Kokua Line: Where can I take frayed U.S. flags for proper disposal?

Question: I have a few aged, worn American flags. Is there someplace I can take them for proper disposal?

Answer: Yes, the American Legion office in Honolulu and the Flags N’ Things store in Aiea both accept U.S. flags that are no longer fit to display. Drop off your old flags during open hours and they later will be disposed of in a dignified manner, staff said, as the U.S. Code requires.

>> American Legion, 612 McCully St. Call ahead at 808-946-6383 to confirm someone is available to accept the flags at your preferred drop-off time and date. See hilegion.org for links to more information about U.S. flag etiquette and about the patriotic organization for U.S. veterans.

>> Flags N’ Things, 98-029 Hekaha St., #38. Drop off when the store is open. Hours are listed on its website, flagsnthings.com. Closed Sundays. For more information, see the website or, on Oahu, call 808-488-4949.

Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8(k) of the U.S. Code says “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Read more at uscode.house.gov.

Q: A chain-link fence separates my property from a city park. Most days, I see people picking plumeria blossoms and other greenery on the park’s property. Except for the plumeria, I usually can’t tell exactly what they are taking, but it’s a lot, mostly from the trees. Is it OK to just harvest fruits and flowers from city parks?

A: “Our rules indicate that ‘except as authorized by permits, and subject to the terms and conditions imposed by the Department of Parks and Recreation, it is unlawful for any person, within the limits of any public park, to: cut or remove any wood, plant, grass, soil, rock, sand, or gravel.’ While this does leave room for the park user to work with our staff to responsibly harvest plant life, this does not extend to our botanical gardens, which are carefully curated to so that everyone can enjoy the diverse plant life,” Nathan Serota, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Parks Department, said in an email.

So, if you live next to one of Oahu’s botanical gardens, park users shouldn’t be taking anything, but if you live next to a regular city park, it’s possible the people you see have permission. You didn’t say where you live or name the park, so we can’t provide a more detailed response. You may email Parks and Rec at parks@honolulu.gov with the name of the park and a description of what you’ve observed, to ensure the department is aware of this regular harvesting and so that it can follow up if necessary.

Q: I know that people with tattoos can give blood, but what about body piercings?

A: The rules for tattoos, piercings and brandings are the same: You can donate without a waiting period if you received your tattoo, piercing (ear or elsewhere on the body) or branding from a state-regulated shop, but must wait three months if your tattoo, piercing or branding was done in an unlicensed or unregulated shop, or if you had traditional Hawaiian or Polynesian tattooing done with reusable bone needles, according to the Blood Bank of Hawaii website, bbh.org.

In checking the website to answer your question, we noticed alerts saying that the Blood Bank urgently needs platelet donors and O-type donors. See the website for more information.

Mahalo

On June 4, I happened to be at Long’s Salt Lake. As I stood in line, a wonderful lady named Mary took care of my bill with no hesitation. Very generous and kind. I was stunned and lost for words. Blessings to her and may she have the same treatment as I did. Mahalo nui loa. — Barbara

