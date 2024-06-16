Rising Punahou frosh Alexa Takai raises her game while drawing comparisons to Michelle Wie
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou 14-year-old Alexa Takai became the second youngest to win the Jennie K. tournament, behind only Michelle Wie, who won it at 11.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wanting to add muscle and distance on her drives, 14-year-old Alexa Takai prepared her own meals in order to add muscle mass. She added 10 to 15 yards to her tee shots by adding 10 pounds of muscle. Takai will compete in the Manoa Cup qualifying on Monday.