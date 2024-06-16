Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 16, 2024
Loreen Hirano and Alan Lum of Pearl City flashed shakas at the Hang Loose eatery at Niigata Furusato Village in Niigata, Japan. Photo by Gale Nakaoka.
Honolulu kids Chip, left, and Peter Watts were in Oklahoma City, Okla., and found a taste of home at Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food. Photo by Alden Watts.
The Lee family of Hawaii Kai — Terrence, Eddie, Aiden and Nolan Lee — paid a visit to Ridgefield, N.J., where they found a business worth noting: Aloha Agency, Inc. Photo by Okhee Lee.