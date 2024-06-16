Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 16, 2024

The Lee family of Hawaii Kai — Terrence, Eddie, Aiden and Nolan Lee — paid a visit to Ridgefield, N.J., where they found a business worth noting: Aloha Agency, Inc. Photo by Okhee Lee.

Honolulu kids Chip, left, and Peter Watts were in Oklahoma City, Okla., and found a taste of home at Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food. Photo by Alden Watts.

Loreen Hirano and Alan Lum of Pearl City flashed shakas at the Hang Loose eatery at Niigata Furusato Village in Niigata, Japan. Photo by Gale Nakaoka.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.