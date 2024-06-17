Letter: Keep transgender girls and women out of sport

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I read an article about a transgender girl from Hawaii who won medals at a girls track meet.

This reminds me of the story, “The emperor’s new clothes.”

If boys and men want to dress like women, fine. If they want to believe they can get pregnant, they can think whatever they want but it doesn’t make it true. When are adults going to tell the truth? Transgender women should not compete in women’s sports because they have a different body type.

What this is doing to the self-esteem of our girls is horrible.

Michelle Melendez

Hilo

