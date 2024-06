Dancers from American Samoa performed Thursday at the Capitol Modern as part of the Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture.

Congratulations and mahalo to every single person from Hawaii and the rest of Oceania for the extraordinary Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture. My family and friends immersed ourselves in it: performances at the Hawai‘i Convention Center (a beautifully designed hall), in Kakaako and beyond; learning and sharing at the wa‘a ceremony at Kualoa; hearing the brilliant Jamaica Osorio speak on a nonstate conception of sovereignty; meeting the warm and friendly delegates in the convention hall hale with their beautiful crafts.

What a joy to celebrate the Pacific community!

Elisa Johnston

Manoa

