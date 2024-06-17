Letter: More details needed on new Oahu solar project

The article “AES launches Oahu solar project” (Star-Advertiser, April 10) claims the West Oahu facility will reduce fossil fuels by 750,000 barrels over its lifetime. Exactly what is a “lifetime” and what does “course of their life cycle” mean? Is it referencing the 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric?

I’m not debating whether solar storage is good; what I am asking is whether the projected savings of 750,000 barrels of oil and associated pollution and greenhouse is a 25-year guarantee. That would come out to a savings of 30,000 barrels annually. Why not just speak plainly?

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

