Letter: No to rent control, build more affordable homes

Many livable homes cost a million dollars here in Hawaii, with a monthly mortgage payment of about $5,000 a month. What is the point of someone being a landlord if they can only rent the home for $1,000 or $1,500 a month because of rent control?

I think a new Aloha Stadium with a price tag of $350 million — to be used by the University of Hawaii football team for six or seven home games a year — is a waste of taxpayers’ money, like the Skyline.

Please build affordable apartments in Halawa for the workers who are necessary to our economy.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

