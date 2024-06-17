Off the news: Solar energy farm is online in Ewa Beach

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Bit by panel bit, solar energy is helping Hawaii move toward a clean-energy future. The new 42-megawatt Kupono Solar energy farm in Ewa Beach is the latest — and largest — solar-with-batteries project on Oahu, capable of powering about 10,000 homes.

Unlike some previous renewable projects that lowered consumers’ electricity costs, this one adds about 30 cents to the monthly bill — the costs of a cleaner future and of helping to stabilize the Hawaiian Electric grid.