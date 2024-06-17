Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 17, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Backlash surrounding new Royal Mausoleum curator continues

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 11:17 p.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY DLNR <strong>Doni Chong: </strong> <em>She is the current curator at the mausoleum </em>
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY DLNR

Doni Chong:

She is the current curator at the mausoleum

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Recent backlash has occurred regarding the historic park’s curator hiring process not being directly related to the lineal kahu, or caretakers, of the Royal Mausoleum State Monument, at top.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Recent backlash has occurred regarding the historic park’s curator hiring process not being directly related to the lineal kahu, or caretakers, of the Royal Mausoleum State Monument, at top.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, memorial headstones of Hawaiian royalty are on the mausoleum’s grounds.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, memorial headstones of Hawaiian royalty are on the mausoleum’s grounds.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Royal Mausoleum was built in 1865 for Hawaiian royalty.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Royal Mausoleum was built in 1865 for Hawaiian royalty.

COURTESY DLNR <strong>Doni Chong: </strong> <em>She is the current curator at the mausoleum </em>
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Recent backlash has occurred regarding the historic park’s curator hiring process not being directly related to the lineal kahu, or caretakers, of the Royal Mausoleum State Monument, at top.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, memorial headstones of Hawaiian royalty are on the mausoleum’s grounds.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Royal Mausoleum was built in 1865 for Hawaiian royalty.