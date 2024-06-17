Backlash surrounding new Royal Mausoleum curator continues
COURTESY DLNR
Doni Chong:
She is the current curator at the mausoleum
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Recent backlash has occurred regarding the historic park’s curator hiring process not being directly related to the lineal kahu, or caretakers, of the Royal Mausoleum State Monument, at top.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, memorial headstones of Hawaiian royalty are on the mausoleum’s grounds.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Royal Mausoleum was built in 1865 for Hawaiian royalty.