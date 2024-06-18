Letter: President must uphold values, not pull strings

Geoff Duncan, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and a few others are true and staunch Republicans.

Duncan, a former Georgia lieutenant governor, made some comments recently and said Donald Trump is unfit to be president. He said a vote for Joe Biden is not “a vote for anything other than a GOP 2.0 if you’re a Republican like me.” He said that the Republicans need to get back and work with the Democrats. Current GOP members of Congress are puppets on a string and move in either direction by the hands of Trump.

I am a Democrat, but that doesn’t stop me from voting for a Republican if I see a person who I feel can perform the job with integrity, dedication and loyalty.

John Keala

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter