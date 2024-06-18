Letter: Seems like HECO wants to renege on incentives

HECO’s new rate-usage-by-time plan is a slap in the face for those of us who spent our money in the early days to install solar panels on our roofs. We were encouraged by HECO so it could meet its renewable energy goal. If it wasn’t for us, where would the renewable goal be?

This new plan will also discourage people from installing solar panels.Now it seems like the utility wants to renege on the incentive it originally gave us.

This is especially concerning for those of us on a fixed income.

James Owen

Waialae

