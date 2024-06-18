Letter: U.S. government should heed student protesters

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It is disturbing to see the mainstream media and President Biden distort the message of tens of thousands of campus protesters in the U.S. and their peaceful opposition of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and affirmation of Palestinians’ right to life and freedom. The media has downplayed Israeli’s continuing and massive violence in Gaza with U.S.-supplied arms.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered in Gaza and the corporate media mainly whined about a few broken windows and the growing number of nonviolent encampments in the country.

The media and Biden have falsely demeaned critics of Zionism and Israel’s horrific warfare as antisemitic.

When will the U.S. government halt its support of mass murder and side with the tens of thousands of students who have risked their lives and futures to oppose mass slaughter?

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

