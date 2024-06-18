Off the news: Kauai flight underscores need for safety

Lots of airline passengers can’t wait to unlatch their seat belts while aboard, but chances are that those on April’s Southwest Airlines Flight 2786 to Kauai don’t feel that way anymore. That was the quick flight from Honolulu to Lihue that, due to an error by a “newer” officer at the controls, plunged to within 400 feet of the ocean in a few seconds.

Belatedly, after an inquiry by Bloomberg News, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating.

After a series of airline scares lately, it seems risky to unbuckle while in flight, no matter what the cabin light says.