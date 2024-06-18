Off the news: Second Skyline rail segment is energized

A new milestone has been reached in the construction of Skyline, Oahu’s rail system, with Monday’s energization of the “third rail” for its second segment. That will allow for train test runs between Aloha Stadium, past Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the airport, and to the Kalihi Transit Center on Middle Street.

This now-electrified segment is scheduled to open next year. For now, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation warns, people should stay away from the guideway, as contact with the third rail “poses an immediate fatality risk.”