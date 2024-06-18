A crunchy salad

Swipe or click to see more

Toasted and ground sesame seeds are the core of the Japanese dressing called gomaae, used in a horenso (aka spinach) salad dish.

Toasted until fragrant and golden, the seeds can be ground in a suribachi or with a mortar and pestle. A bit of miso and fresh lime juice add a slightly different flavor note to dress the vegetables used in this salad. The dressing is more like a paste than a typical dressing.

Lightly blanching and quickly cooling cauliflower and carrots keeps them crunchy. Drying them with a clean dish towel helps the dressing cling.

Gomaae Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 large carrot, peeled

• 3 cups cauliflower florets cut in 1/2-inch pieces

• 4 cups packed fresh spinach

• Pinch salt

Dressing ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 scant tablespoon white miso

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon sake

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Directions:

To make dressing: Toast sesame seeds till fragrant and lightly browned. Grind into a medium-rough powder.

Add sugar and mix, then add miso, soy sauce, sake and lime juice, one at a time, mixing with each addition. Set aside.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Set up an ice bath nearby. Cut carrot into 1/4-inch diagonal slices, then cut each slice into strips. Blanch 30-60 seconds, no more. Cool in ice bath, then drain and dry in a clean dish towel. Set aside.

Blanch cauliflower in same boiling water for 30-60 seconds. Cool in same ice bath (you may need to add more ice cubes); drain and dry.

Carefully add spinach to boiling water, submerge and immediately remove to a bowl of water to cool quickly. Drain and squeeze to remove liquid. You should have about 1 cup.

Dress spinach with just enough dressing to coat well. You will need to separate the leaves gently as you do this. Lightly salt spinach, then mix and taste. Add more salt and dressing if needed.

Mix carrots and cauliflower separately with dressing. Combine with spinach and mix to evenly distribute the colors of the veggies.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings): 70 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.