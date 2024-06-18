A whole lot of aloha

Swipe or click to see more

RumFire Waikiki in Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, introduced a new Aloha Hour happy hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m.

During this time, guests can enjoy drink specials of local beers ($8), house white and red wines ($10 each) and two specialty cocktails ($15 each). The Daily Ritual cocktail boasts Tanqueray, elderflower, blue curacao and passion fruit lemon. Meanwhile, Aloha Hour Nui Caliente Margarita comprises tequila, chef Darren Demaya’s housemade chile pepper water, triple sec, lilikoi puree and Tajin rim.

The Aloha Hour menu also features food specials like pipikaula Parmesan-dusted truffle fries ($8), loaded poke nachos ($15), huli huli chicken skewers ($12) and smoked Big Island-style pork ($12).

Visit rumfirewaikiki.com.

New bagel shop in Kailua

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear recently opened its second location in Kailua (26 Hoolai St.). The biz is known for its New York-style bagels, homemade schmear and bagel chips. Schmears feature both traditional and locally inspired flavors like classic, lemon dill, ube and more.

Choose from a variety of bagels and bagel sandwiches. Popular sandwiches include The B.E.C. (crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, Muenster, cheddar cheese) and the OG NYC (lox, tomato, red onions, dill, capers and classic schmear).

The Kailua store is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays.

To learn more, visit talisbagels.com.

Pearl City just got sweeter

Crumbl opened its newest franchise in Pearl City (1029 Makolu St.) on June 14. Located near Walmart, the store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Patrons who have the Crumbl app can participate in the store’s special grand opening 30-day promotion by using promo code HIPEARLCITY to receive one free chocolate chip cookie at the Pearl City location.

“We helped bring Crumbl cookies to Hawaii and opened our Kapolei location two years ago, and Aina Haina location three months ago,” states owner Jesse Folsom. “We are thrilled and grateful that the island has embraced us, and loves our cookies. We are very excited to open Pearl City and look forward to serving the people in that area.”

Visit crumblcookies.com/hipearlcity.

Kapolei’s newest sandwich shop

Earl Hawaii just opened in Ka Makana Alii (close to Scratch Kitchen and Koa Pancake House).

The business is known for its East Coast-style sandwiches. The Kapolei store’s menu is the same as the Kakaako location.

Feast on bestsellers like Earl’s Cheesesteak — USDA Prime top sirloin, white American, provolone, chipotle sauce, grilled onions and sweet peppers — turkey club and Italian. The latter is a savory medley of ham, capacola, sopressatta, salami, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, oil and vinegar and a Parm blend. The biz also offers cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and more.

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@earlhawaii).