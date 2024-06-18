Brunch bunch

Tuesday, June 18, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, brunch options abound. Check out these delectable choices:
Splash Bar
Located at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, Splash Bar offers breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. on weekends.
Enjoy popular dishes like the strawberry waffle served with strawberries and whipped cream ($29), Princess Pancakes with ube sauce ($29) and pineapple sausage hash moco ($31). The latter features a homestyle hash made with potatoes, pineapple Portuguese sausage, grilled sweet onions, rice, two eggs and housemade brown gravy. All entrees include a choice of coffee, tea or juice.
Sheraton Princess Kaiulani
120 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu
808-931-8653
splashbarwaikiki.com
Southern Love
This Kakaako eatery offers customers a taste of Southern-style home cooking. Whether you’re there for brunch or dinner, you’re in for a feast.
Popular brunch dishes include bacon, egg ‘n’ cheese biscuit ($11), chicken biscuits ‘n’ gravy ($17), chicken ‘n’ waffles ($17) and shrimp po’boy sandwich ($16). All biscuits and sauces are made in-house. The chicken ‘n’ waffles entree features a delectable honey butter garlic chicken.
753 Queen St. Ste. A, Honolulu
808-762-0223
Instagram: @southernlovehawaii
Little Fish Coffee
Kauai-based Little Fish Coffee is known for its smoothies, coffees, bagel sandwiches and açaí bowls. Its food menu features high-quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible.
Start with beverages like honey nutmeg latte ($5.25-$6) and homemade chai latte ($5.25-$6).
Feast on popular dishes like the breakfast bagel ($9) and pakala bowl ($11). The latter features açaí topped with peanut butter, bananas, blueberries, granola, almonds and chocolate chips.
2294 Poipu Road, Koloa
808-742-2113
littlefishcoffee.com
Instagram: @littlefishcoffee
Red Salt
Located in Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach, Red Salt is an aesthetically pleasing spot that’s popular for brunch. Start with specialty coffees or the island mimosa flight ($32), which includes pineapple, mango and POG mimosas.
Bestselling dishes include lemon pineapple souffle pancakes with caramelized pineapple compote ($29), Koa Kea French toast ($26) and lobster eggs Benedict ($35). The latter features Kona lobster, Kamuela tomato, avocado, mango and chive hollandaise on a toasted English muffin.
Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach
2251 Poipu Road, Koloa
808-742-4288
koakea.com/red-salt
Instagram: @redsaltkauai