Brunch bunch

Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, brunch options abound. Check out these delectable choices:

Splash Bar

Located at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, Splash Bar offers breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. on weekends.

Enjoy popular dishes like the strawberry waffle served with strawberries and whipped cream ($29), Princess Pancakes with ube sauce ($29) and pineapple sausage hash moco ($31). The latter features a homestyle hash made with potatoes, pineapple Portuguese sausage, grilled sweet onions, rice, two eggs and housemade brown gravy. All entrees include a choice of coffee, tea or juice.

Splash Bar

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

120 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu

808-931-8653

splashbarwaikiki.com

Southern Love

This Kakaako eatery offers customers a taste of Southern-style home cooking. Whether you’re there for brunch or dinner, you’re in for a feast.

Popular brunch dishes include bacon, egg ‘n’ cheese biscuit ($11), chicken biscuits ‘n’ gravy ($17), chicken ‘n’ waffles ($17) and shrimp po’boy sandwich ($16). All biscuits and sauces are made in-house. The chicken ‘n’ waffles entree features a delectable honey butter garlic chicken.

Southern Love

753 Queen St. Ste. A, Honolulu

808-762-0223

Instagram: @southernlovehawaii

Little Fish Coffee

Kauai-based Little Fish Coffee is known for its smoothies, coffees, bagel sandwiches and açaí bowls. Its food menu features high-quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible.

Start with beverages like honey nutmeg latte ($5.25-$6) and homemade chai latte ($5.25-$6).

Feast on popular dishes like the breakfast bagel ($9) and pakala bowl ($11). The latter features açaí topped with peanut butter, bananas, blueberries, granola, almonds and chocolate chips.

Little Fish Coffee

2294 Poipu Road, Koloa

808-742-2113

littlefishcoffee.com

Instagram: @littlefishcoffee

Red Salt

Located in Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach, Red Salt is an aesthetically pleasing spot that’s popular for brunch. Start with specialty coffees or the island mimosa flight ($32), which includes pineapple, mango and POG mimosas.

Bestselling dishes include lemon pineapple souffle pancakes with caramelized pineapple compote ($29), Koa Kea French toast ($26) and lobster eggs Benedict ($35). The latter features Kona lobster, Kamuela tomato, avocado, mango and chive hollandaise on a toasted English muffin.

Red Salt

Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach

2251 Poipu Road, Koloa

808-742-4288

koakea.com/red-salt

Instagram: @redsaltkauai