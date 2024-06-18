Calling all izakaya fans

“I’m at a pay phone, trying to call home, all of my change I spent on you …”

It’s hard not to think of any Payphone or Call Me Maybe lyrics when perusing the menu at newly opened IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA. After all, the izakaya’s name is inspired by Waikiki’s pay phones, which held the iconic number 1-855-ALOHA.

If you’re trying to find IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA, make sure you’re going to Romer House Waikiki (415 Nahua St.) — not Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador. While Romer House Waikiki is the first (and sole) adults-only hotel on Oahu, its restaurant is open to both adults and children.

The lively IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA is led by Sendai-born chef/partner Shotaro “Sho” Kamio, who partnered with executive chef Daniel No to create the eatery’s creative yet approachable menu. You’ll find traditional Japanese-style dishes made with locally sourced ingredients that represent Hawaii’s culture.

The cheekily named cocktails all have phone references, ranging from the popular Call Me Maybe ($17) and Kiss Me Thru the Phone ($17) to Hotline Bling ($19) and Ring Ring Ring ($18). The latter — Kikori Japanese whiskey, Mr. Black Coffee liqueur, ginger, sweet soy, espresso and black sesame — was definitely whiskey forward, but I enjoyed the strong espresso flavor as well.

In order to try as much of the menu as possible, I recommend dining with a group. We started with the poke sampler ($13.75) — ahi tuna, kampachi ceviche and spicy octopus — and chef’s sashimi selection (market price). The tuna was my fave part of the sampler, and the spicy octopus packed a good amount of heat. Meanwhile, the sashimi platter featured fresh cuts of ahi, hamachi and salmon, with a little bowl of Hokkaido uni and ikura.

If I had to pick just one of the smaller dishes from the raw portion of the menu, I’d recommend the Ocean Umami ($17.75). It’s just as luxurious as it sounds — a savory medley of Hokkaido uni, hotate and ikura in nori and shiso oil. The creamy uni took everything to the next level.

For the fried dishes, we chose Sho’s Kakiage ($26), umami shiitake ($13.75), 855 karaage ($10.50) and mahi katsu ($15.75). The golden-brown karaage came with Karashi mustard — a popular Japanese condiment that’s spicier than its Western counterparts — and housemade teriyaki. Lightly battered to a crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside, the generously sized pieces were flavorful enough to enjoy sans sauce. The stuffed shiitake tempura — a savory medley of shrimp, scallop and tentsuyu sauce — was an unexpected win, and was one of my favorite bites of the evening. The mahi katsu’s mentaiko tartar sauce was addictive, but we left the kakiage sitting for too long. The combo (fried root vegetables, corn and shrimp) was soggy by the time we started eating it. It would have been crispier if we didn’t spend so much time taking photos.

Hotate yaki ($15.70) is a must for any scallop afficionado. The two succulent Hokkaido scallops sauteed in tamari-lemon butter were cooked with the perfect sear. The butter was so flavorful that we wanted to coat everything else with it, too.

The “Oko-Oko pancake” ($17.50) — known as the beloved okonomiyaki — is a must if you’re craving Japanese comfort food. This Japanese-style pancake is filled with cabbage, baby scallops and shrimp, sprinkled with bonito flakes and served with okonomiyaki sauce. After one bite, I was immediately reminded of the street food I enjoyed in Osaka.

Both the Sendai motsu ni “chef’s meal” ($8.75) and A5 Miyazaki ($70) came highly recommended. The latter features a social media-worthy teppanyaki tableside yakitori experience. We were so fortunate to have chef Sho himself cook the meat tableside for us. The A5 Miyazaki cooked quickly — be careful, as to not overcook the meat — and each thin slice boasted that rich flavor and melt-in-your-mouth consistency.

The Sendai motsu ni was said to be the chef’s pick if he were to have a last meal. Inspired by Sendai motsunabe, this version’s meats were a mix of intestine, hanger steak, skirt steak, beef tongue, A5 trim, and chicken hearts, livers and gizzards. While the broth was comforting and flavorful, I was probably better off not knowing what I was eating when it came to this dish.

When I returned to the izakaya for dinner more than a week later, I found that the menu had already changed slightly. Instead of individual hand rolls, a “Build Your Own Hand Roll Party Line” ($36) option was added. It includes maguro, hamachi, hotate, sake, tobiko, cucumber, kaiware, pickled daikon, tamago, inure, shiso, sushi rice and nori so guests can have the ultimate DIY hand roll experience. It’s a fun idea, but definitely more suited for groups instead of parties of one or two.

Also new to the menu is the wagyu trio ($110), a tableside teppanyaki experience featuring a 2-ounce portion of Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Hida A5 rib-eye.

The dessert menu consists of POG shave ice ($7.75), kinako panna cotta ($7.50) and chocolate Namelaka ($8.25), which is a pudding-like treat with tahini caramel and Kura goma crumble. We ended up ordering the kakigori, which was a refreshing option with fresh mangoes and a condensed milk snow cap — ideal if you want something light that won’t leave you feeling lethargic after such a savory meal.

Inside tip: If you’re celebrating a birthday, the restaurant offers complimentary mochi ice cream in chocolate, strawberry and matcha flavors.

IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA

Address

Romer House Waikiki

415 Nahua St., Honolulu

Phone

808-795-8013

Hours

Daily, 5-10 p.m.

Website

izakaya855aloha.com

Instagram

@855aloha

Price: $$

Parking: Three hours complimentary validated parking