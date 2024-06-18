Fun foodie experiences

Swipe or click to see more

Whether you have friends in town visiting or you’re looking for fun — and delicious — activities to do with your family, there are a plethora of foodie experiences around Oahu. Check out these interactive activities:

Bubbly & Bleu

Where: 1142 Koko Head Ave.

When: Periodically (follow @bubblyandbleu on Instagram)

Learn More: bubblyandbleu.com

Often themed around holidays, Bubbly & Bleu’s cheese and charcuterie board-building workshops are led by business owners Fred and Cheryl DeAngelo. The biz provides everything guests need to create the perfect platter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees are welcome to bring wine or other beverages with them.

Choco Lea

Where: 2909 Lowrey Ave.

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays (hands-on tours), 3 p.m. Wednesdays (chocolate tastings), during the summer

Learn More: chocolea.com/the-chocolate-house

Choco lea’s Chocolate House is located upstairs from the Manoa-based artisan chocolate shop and kitchen. It’s a designated place for the business to host its tours and truffle tastings.

The hands-on tour gives attendees the experience of making their own chocolate bars and preparing the packaging. Guests also learn the history of the store and company. Meanwhile, chocolate tastings features guided chocolate tastings of signature and seasonal items with Choco lea owner Erin Uehara.

Manoa Chocolate

Where: 333 Uluniu St. Ste. 103

When: 2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Sundays

Learn More: manoachocolate.com

If you sign up for the chocolate tour, you’ll start off with a spritzer made from cacao nectar in the business’s refurbished roasting room. Learn more about the bean-to-bar process, observe Manoa Chocolate’s machinery and you’ll get to sample some of the bestselling flavors.

If you don’t want to do a scheduled tour, Manoa Chocolate also offers complimentary guided chocolate tastings with its chocolate sommeliers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. This experience usually lasts for 10 to 15 minutes.

Hana Kitchens

Where: 55 Merchant St. Ste. 20

When: Multiple times a month

Learn more: hanakitchens.com/classesandevents

Hana Kitchens’ hands-on cooking classes cater to attendees of all skill levels. Sessions range from its ever-popular pasta class plus dinner and wine tasting to sushi classes with dinner and sake tastings.

Kahuku Farms

Where: 56-800 Kamehameha Hwy.

When: 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Learn more: kahukufarms.com

During the popular “Farm to Table” guided tours, guests are welcome to take a wagon ride across Kahuku Farms.

Attendees will be able to learn the processes of farm growing and harvesting; see açaí, papaya, lilikoi and fresh cacao up close; and enjoy seasonal fruit tasting.