Splurge on sushi

Although International Sushi Day was June 18, here are a few places you can still satisfy your sushi craving:

Next stop, Zippy’s

Both Zippy’s Pearl City (806 Kamehameha Hwy.) and Zippy’s Kahala (4134 Waialae Ave.) offer sushi and donburi. Feast on specialty dishes like sushi and sashimi combination ($39.99), chirashi sushi ($35.99) and the chef’s special ($28.99). The latter features kake udon, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and nigiri sushi.

Visit zippys.com.

A hidden gem for sushi

Conveniently located near the airport, Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar (524 Ohohia St.) serves up top-quality seafood and sushi. The restaurant’s omakase option ($135 per person) is a steal, as it features sashimi like bluefin otoro, chutoro, Ora king salmon and hotate; a grilled dish of Ora king salmon misoyaki; and sushi like hamachi, maguro, uni and ikura.

Call 808-837-7774 or visit mitchssushi.com.

New Asian restaurant in Kaneohe

Moonga Asian Bistro (46-018 Kamehameha Hwy.) recently opened in the former Pah Ke’s space in Kaneohe. The bistro features a huge menu of sushi and sashimi, Thai curries, noodles and rice, chicken and beef, seafood entrees and lunch specials.

Popular specialty sushi rolls include the Titanic roll ($17.95) — shrimp tempura, mango, spicy tuna and avocado topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo and unagi sauce — and the Jessica Alba roll ($17.50). The latter features cucumber, cream cheese, tempura and salmon topped with albacore, lemon, spicy ponzu and Sriracha.

Call 808-219-0421 or visit moongaasianbistrohi.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).