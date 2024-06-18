Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Leases awarded for Hawaiian homestead on Maui

By Andrew Gomes

Today

Maui

STATE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson greeted Ellabelle Kaiama, in wheelchair, on Saturday. Kaiama was among the beneficiaries who received lot and house awards at DHHL’s Pu‘u­hona subdivision on Maui. Standing next to Watson are former Maui Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS A rendering shows one of the homes to be built in the first phase of a state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands project on Maui called Pu‘uhona.
