On the Move: Rehab Hospital of the Pacific

Rehab Hospital of the Pacific has hired the following to its leadership team:

>> Laurie Yuen as director of human resources. Yuen joins the hospital with more than 15 years of experience in human resources management positions, including at Hawaiian Electric Co., BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards and KCAA Preschools of Hawaii.

>> Jennifer Onishi as executive director of Rehab Foundation. Onishi joins the hospital with more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, donor relations and development strategy, including positions at Hawaii Foodbank, Bishop Museum and Honolulu Museum of Art.

>> Brandon Wong as interim chief nursing officer. Wong’s experience in nursing, performance improvement and patient-centered care model implementation includes being vice president of patient safety and quality at Hawaii Pacific Health, manager of clinical services at Straub Medical Center and staff nurse at Med-Surg/PACU/GI Lab.

