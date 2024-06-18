Manoa Cup begins with qualifying

The 115th Manoa Cup teed off Monday with qualifying rounds in the open and women’s divisions.

The top 63 golfers in the open qualifying join defending champion Joshua Hayashida in the field. Derek Chinen and James Whitworth were co-medalists with 65s.

On the women’s side, Ava Cepeda of Hauula led with a total of 67, followed by Kara Kaneshiro of Honolulu with 70.

Today’s round of 16 tees off for the women’s division along with the round of 64 in the open division.

World Cup surfing competition set for July

A local non-profit organization, CUE Collaborative, will host Honua Finals: The World Cup of Interscholastic Surfing, presented by Nike Swim, at Ala Moana Bowls this July.

“The Honua Finals will allow local high school students to compete at the international level without having to leave Hawaii. Travel expenses are some of the biggest challenges faced by competitive surfers across the islands. We have so many talented athletes here, but they don’t always have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in out of state competitions,” said Davin Kazama, event organizer. “Through this event, we hope to grow and increase access to the sport, not only in Hawaii, but across the globe.”

The Honua Finals will feature over 120 surfers representing the top high school surf teams from New Zealand, California, and for the first time ever, all four counties in the State of Hawaii. The holding period is July 9-14, with the contest running on the best two days of surf.