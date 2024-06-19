Letter: Aging Biden lets others take control of country

According to an NBC News poll, three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, say they have concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental and physical health. It is not clear that he can make it through his term, much less for another four years. Although his supporters try to reassure us that Biden is at the top of his game, I feel that his physical and mental acuity is in serious decline and he is unfit to be president.

So who’s running the country? The people in Congress, the Biden administration, our intelligence agencies and many in the news media know the answer to this question, and so do our enemies around the world. So why isn’t anybody coming forward and telling the American people? Why is an unknown individual or group of unelected bureaucrats allowed to run this country? It goes against the principles of our representative democracy.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

