Letter: Biden is old, but Trump is only 3 years younger

Many people seem to complain about President Joe Biden’s age and the possibility of his cognitive decline. I’d like remind readers that Donald Trump is only three years younger and, if elected, at the end of his term he will be older than Biden is now.

One thing that reassures me about a Biden administration is that, unlike Trump’s, his Cabinet and staff are composed of well-educated, highly professional people, upon whom he relies as part of his decision-making process.

Trump was a micromanager who surrounded himself with toadies who were eager to suck up to his every whim. I trust a team of qualified professionals advising the president rather than an egocentric megalomaniac as the sole decision-maker. I am so much happier and financially better off under Biden than I was under Trump.

Patrick Marr

Kailua

